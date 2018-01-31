Hawaiʻi Farmers Union United, Mauna Kahalawai Chapter will host its monthly locavore potluck from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Mill House Restaurant at Maui Tropical Plantation.

The evening’s guest speakers include Cheryl King of Turtle Island Restoration, who will speak on the mauka to makai relationship and how choices today will impact Maui’s future.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

Brittney Clements and Winsome Williams will also speak about mindful movement for farmers and working professionals, as well as the connection between healthy bodies and healthy soils.

The evening will also include a locally grown food dish by author, chef and wild food advocate Sunny Savage, plus live entertainment by Alana Yurkanin, prize giveaways, networking, and more.

HFUU says anyone who is interested about knowing where our food comes from is welcome. Attendees will have the chance to network with local producers and talk story about growing one’s own food.

Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share (to feed six people). Otherwise, the cost is $10 for Hawaiʻi Farmers Union United members; $12 for non-members. This is a waste-free event. HFUU asks to please bring your own plate and utensils, or they will be provided for a fee.

Interested persons can become a member at the event, by click here. Annual membership is $50, or $100 for a family of four.