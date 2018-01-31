HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday February 06: A moderate north swell will keep surf around advisory level for north facing shores through tonight, before quickly dropping off Wednesday. A small east swell produced from trade winds upwind of the state will continue to produce some elevated surf along east facing shores through Thursday. A large northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday night and Thursday with an even larger northwest swell expected over the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high N ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high S ground swell for the morning going more SW during the day.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with SE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high N ground swell in the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops into the knee to waist range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

