January 31, 2018 Weather Forecast

January 31, 2018, 3:00 AM HST (Updated January 31, 2018, 3:00 AM) · 0 Comments
Photo: Asa Ellison

High Surf Advisory issued January 30 at 3:30PM HST until January 31 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

    West Side

    Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    South Side

    Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

    North Shore

    Overnight: Scattered showers, mainly after 4am. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

    Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Central Maui

    Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Upcountry

    Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

    East Maui

    Overnight: Scattered showers after 4am. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

    Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Lanai City

    Overnight: Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

    Kaunakakai

    Overnight: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

    Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

    Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Image: NOAA

    Looking Ahead

    A weakening front will stall out between Kauai and Oahu tonight, then dissipate on Wednesday. Another cold front will approach the state from the west on Thursday and bring a prolonged period of wet and unsettled weather, particularly to Kauai and Oahu, that will last through the weekend and possibly through early next week.

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

