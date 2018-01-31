High Surf Advisory issued January 30 at 3:30PM HST until January 31 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers, mainly after 4am. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers after 4am. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

A weakening front will stall out between Kauai and Oahu tonight, then dissipate on Wednesday. Another cold front will approach the state from the west on Thursday and bring a prolonged period of wet and unsettled weather, particularly to Kauai and Oahu, that will last through the weekend and possibly through early next week.

