“Super Blue Blood Moon” Over MauiJanuary 31, 2018, 7:48 AM HST (Updated January 31, 2018, 9:42 AM) · 10 Comments
Images are starting to come in from the Super Blue Blood Moon that appeared in night skies early this morning.
According to the NASA.gov website, “the Jan. 31 full moon is special for three reasons:
- It’s the third in a series of ‘supermoons,’ when the Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit…and about 14 percent brighter than usual.
- It’s also the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a ‘blue moon.’
- The super blue moon will pass through Earth’s shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse. While the Moon is in the Earth’s shadow it will take on a reddish tint, known as a ‘blood moon.’”
Those wishing to livestream the super blue blood moon event from home can do so at www.nasa.gov/nasalive.
