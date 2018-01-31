Sponsored Content Provided by: Maverick Helicopters

The Hāna Rainforest is a unique destination due to its lush vegetation, waterfalls and other stunning examples of Hawai‘i’s unspoiled beauty. It can be difficult to access by driving, so a helicopter tour offers the best way to see close-up panoramas of the pristine tropical landscape. Maverick Helicopters now offers the ability to access the area by air and also land deep in the rainforest with our Hāna Rainforest Experience tour. Maverick is the only company to offer an air and landing tour of the Hāna Rainforest, enabling guests to have the best of both worlds—a comfortable trip, breathtaking aerial vistas, and an immersive experience on the ground.

The entire trip is approximately 75 minutes long, starting at the terminal conveniently located at Kahului Heliport. Guests will board one of the luxurious ECO-Star helicopters, which provide 23% more cabin space than any other tour-operated helicopter. It’s also the safest tourism-based helicopter in the world and offers significantly reduced flight noise. The ECO-Star’s wraparound windows let flyers enjoy sweeping 360-degree views, and the theater-style leather seating provides ultimate comfort.

Amazing Sights from the Air

Maverick’s experienced, top-notch pilots deliver the highest level of customer service while offering interesting information about the sights you’re seeing.

On the exclusive landing tour, you’ll be able to see:

The north coast of Maui, with distant views of Haleakalā (a dormant volcano) and the island’s breathtaking sea cliffs

Pāʻia, a charming beach town off the North Shore

Hoʻokipa, a beach famous throughout the world for its windsurfing

Jaws (also known as Peʻahi) a legendary surf area in Haʻikū

The Road to Hāna, a curvy coastal road known for its unbelievable views

Jurassic Rock, the rock formation featured in the first “Jurassic Park” movie

Wailua, a town rich with taro

Exploring the Hāna Rainforest on Foot

Your helicopter tour will touch down on the company’s exclusive landing spot deep in Hāna’s remote landscape. You’ll have approximately 30 minutes to explore the area on foot, taking in all the sights, sounds, and aromas from stunning waterfalls, gorgeous streams, and natural tropical vegetation, such as banana, coconut and lemon trees. You’ll also be able to see a revitalized taro plantation. The experience is truly one-of-a-kind. Be sure to take plenty of photos to capture Hāna Rainforest’s spectacular, unspoiled beauty and every detail of your trip.

Planning Your Trip

The Hāna Rainforest Experience is $249 per person for a limited time, which includes taxes and fees. Reserve a tour today, or contact a representative at 1-800-978-0266 or 1-808-893-7999.