There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday February 07: A large northwest swell arriving Wednesday night and Thursday will bring advisory level surf to exposed shores. A larger swell from the west-northwest is expected Friday night with surf nearing, or exceeding warning levels. South facing shores will have choppy, short period surf through Friday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

South

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high WNW long period swell for the morning drops into the knee to waist high zone during the afternoon.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high N ground swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This rotates more NW and builds to stomach to shoulder high in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

