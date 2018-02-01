High Surf Advisory issued February 01 at 3:35AM HST until February 02 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

A ridge of high pressure will remain to the south of the state through the weekend, keeping a moist Kona wind pattern in place with periods of showery weather impacting the island chain. An upper level disturbance passing over the area will increase rain chances across the smaller islands tonight and Friday. A strong cold front will approach the state from the northwest on Sunday, then move slowly down the island chain Sunday night through Monday night. This front will bring increasing showers and the potential for thunderstorms to Kauai late Saturday night, with the activity then spreading slowly down the island chain through Monday night. A drier and cooler airmass with fewer showers is expected to overspread the islands Tuesday through the middle of next week.

West Side

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 8 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning.

Central Maui

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 6 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

East Maui

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind around 11 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.