The state Department of Transportation has provided a second update on three Maui road projects of interest in West Maui. The updates involve: the Lahaina Bypass Phase 1B-2, the Honoapiʻilani Highway Improvements from Keawe Street to Kapunakea Street, and the associated “Traffic Signal Modernization” project.

The section of road has been a point of contention among local government leaders and department officials in recent weeks. Transportation officials say that currently field observations at the job site indicate that there is a slight delay in the construction zone, but no significant backups were observed on Honoapiʻilani Highway or Keawe Street. Work continues to run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Below are some updates from each project site as detailed by the state Department of Transportation:

Honoapiʻilani Highway Improvements – Keawe Street to Kapunakea Street

Work hours on this project to account for the anticipated volume of cars entering and exiting the Bypass from the interim northern terminus at Keawe Street continues to run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Field observations from multiple points in the day on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, indicate that there is a slight delay in the construction zone, but no significant backups were observed on Honoapiʻilani Highway or Keawe Street. As mentioned in last week’s update, work hours may be adjusted if heavy traffic is observed.

Last week the installation of conduit at the Lahaina Cannery Mall entrance, which included the trenching and backfill work, was completed. Work on the conduit on the south side of the Honoapiʻilani Highway and Keawe Street intersection began on Jan. 25, 2018, and continues this week.

Roadwork associated closures for the upcoming week will continue to be posted on the HDOT website.

Lahaina Bypass Phase 1B-2

Construction on the Lahaina Bypass Phase 1B-2 continues. Work completed last week includes:

Installation of lighting conduits at the intersection between the Lahaina Bypass and the southern connector road.

Removal of the temporary pavement at the intersection between the Lahaina Bypass and Hōkiokio Place.

Concrete pours for pavement at the intersection of the Bypass and Kai Hele Kū Street.

Seeding and mulching of areas south of Launiupoko Stream (continuing).

Concrete placement of the roof on the Makai side of the Launiupoko Stream box culvert.

Concrete placement for the Punakea Street barrier railing under the Punakea Overpass.

Work scheduled for this week includes:

Asphalt paving of the north half of Kai Hele Kū Street.

Asphalt paving of the bike path between the southern connector road and Kai Hele Ku Street.

Utility relocations on Hōkiokio Place.

Concrete pours of pavement at the Bypass’s intersection with Kai Hele Kū Street.

Continuing seeding and mulching of the excavated areas south of Launiupoko Stream.

Forming of the inlet headwalls on the Launiupoko Stream box culvert.

Continuing the construction of the Bypass embankment between the Punakea Overpass to Hōkiokio Place.

Traffic Signal Modernization at Various Locations

There is no substantial update on the project to modernizing traffic signal systems on Maui. The Traffic Signal Modernization project was awarded on January 17, 2018, and the contract is in the process of being executed. For more information on the Traffic Signal Modernization project, please refer to last week’s update available here.