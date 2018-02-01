Kumu Kahua Theatre’s Production of “Wild Birds” will take place on Friday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 3, at the McCoy Studio Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center, at 7:30 p.m.

Inspired by historical events, “Wild Birds” tells the story of intense cultural clashes and the effects of western education on the indigenous monarchy.

“Wild Birds,” directed by the company’s artistic director Harry Wong III, received its world premiere staging last fall on Oʻahu. Set in Honolulu in 1839, the play focuses on Amos and Juliette Cooke, an American missionary couple selected to personally oversee the education of the children of the Hawaiian royal family at the time. And through the play’s dramatic presentation, key questions are raised. How does one enforce rigorous discipline on a sacred aliʻi child? And when is education a form of imperialism?

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser praised the Oʻahu staging calling it “a stirring production that brings its real-life, 19th-century Hawaiʻi characters to vibrant life.”

Tickets are $28 (plus applicable fees). MACC members receive a 10% discount.

For tickets, click here or visit the MACC Box Office or call 808-242-SHOW.