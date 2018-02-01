The February 2018 edition of Wailuku First Friday takes place Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. The free family event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Market Street. Admission is free and all are welcome.

WFF will include live music and entertainment:

· ZuhG, a funky Reggae jam band on tour from the West Coast, on the Maui Thing Stage from 6:30-9 p.m.

· Natalie Nicole Band at Wailuku Banyan Tree Park from 6 to 9 p.m.

· Breakdancing at Kipuka Square from 7 to 8 p.m.

· MAPA: “The Fisherman and His Wife” starring Kathy Collins. The free performance will take place at 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. at MAPA Main Warehouse located at 2027 Main St.

Other WFF highlights on Market Street include:

· Friends of Classic Cars & Hot Rods Car Show on Market Street

· Wailuku Coffee Company: Keiki Heart Art Craft Corner & Valentine’s Art Show

· Art on Market: “Bucks for Ducks” To Benefit Women Helping Women

· Fresh Island Art Gallery: “It’s a Party” Paintings & Art by Sean Baba

Parking/Street Closure Info:

Motorists are reminded that Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5:30 p.m. Signage will remind the public that no cars will be allowed on Market Street during the event. Cars left parked on the street during the event will be ticketed.

Maui Medical Group offers free parking during Wailuku First Friday at the facility’s lot, located near the Main/High Street intersection. The Vineyard Street parking exit will close at 9 p.m.; patrons can exit the lot onto Main Street after 9 p.m.

Vendor Information:

The Wailuku First Friday event showcases dozens of artisans, handmade crafters and food vendors. For vendor information and reservations, contact vendor coordinator Alan Takitani at (808) 281-2801. A copy of vendor’s general excise tax license, health permit (for food vendors) and additional insured will be required.

Wailuku First Friday is a Community Street Party and is generously sponsored by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, the County of Maui, Tri-Isle RC&D, Inc., Sae Design, Maui Thing, Maui Redevelopment Agency, KONI 104.7 FM, KAOI, KPOA, Pacific Media Group, First Hawaiian Bank, Kamaʻāina Properties, Inc., Wailuku Community Association, Maui Time, IBEW Local 1186, Young Brothers, Hawaiʻi Carpenters Union-Maui, Meadow Gold, HMSA and Connec, LLC.

Friday Town Parties are now celebrated every week, every month in different towns across Maui County.