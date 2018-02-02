Former councilmember and Housing Director, Alice Lee announced her intent to seek the Wailuku seat on the Maui County Council.

Lee is a former director of Housing and Human Concerns who served in the capacity from 1999 to 2006. She is also a former Maui County Councilmember who served for 10 years from 1989 to 1999.

Lee also made a run for Mayor in 1998 as a Democrat, but was narrowly defeated in the primary by James “Kimo” Apana, who went on to win in the general election against Republican contender Alan Arakawa.

In her recent capacity as president of Go Maui Inc. a nonpartisan non-profit 501 (c) 4 organization, she has advocated for key initiatives affecting quality of life on Maui.

In an announcement on Thursday, Lee said she is running for council after giving it “much thought,” consulting with family, and “at the urging of hundreds of people.”

In making the announcement, Lee said:

“It is quite obvious that the ongoing discord on the Council caused by some members is counter-productive and detracts from the work of the people. I had hoped this lack of cohesion would eventually subside and all of the members would find a way to work together. That hasn’t happened nor does it seem likely to occur. ADVERTISEMENT “I strongly believe that I can bring a sense of unity, order and collaboration back to the Council. “I‘ve done it before and I can do it again. I am fiercely independent and still have that same high level of energy and desire in my heart to get the people’s work done with the cooperation and involvement of all the members. I have many new ideas about how to tackle the challenges in affordable housing, with homelessness, with infrastructure and all the major issues of today and for our future. “I look forward to having many conversations with our residents to receive their input, their suggestions for positive solutions. I am fully committed to giving it all I’ve got to making this race a clean, productive and constructive campaign because our residents deserve so much better from our Council.

The Wailuku seat is currently held by Councilmember Alika Atay.

Candidate Filing for the 2018 Elections began on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, and ends at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

Election dates this year include the primary on Aug. 11, 2018 and the general on Nov. 6, 2018. Polls for both elections are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.