Democratic candidate Doug Chin today has announced he will succeed Shan Tsutsui of Maui as the 13th Lieutenant Governor of the state of Hawaiʻi.

Chin, who has served as a prosecutor, managing director for Honolulu and Hawaii Attorney General, said this was his plan, but is the order of succession and he is answering the call to serve.

Chin will continue his campaign for congress as he vies to replace US Representative Colleen Hanabusa who is stepping down to pursue a primary challenge against Governor David Ige.

As Attorney General, Chin is third in the line of succession after President of the Hawai‘i Senate Ron Kouchi and Speaker of the Hawai‘i House of Representatives Scott Saiki, who earlier this week declined the position.

Suzuki Named Acting Attorney General

By operation of law, Attorney General Doug Chin became Hawaiʻi’s new Lieutenant Governor today after former Lieutenant Governor Shan Tsutsui resigned from office on Jan. 31, 2018 and other public officials in the order of succession declined the office.

Chin was nominated by Governor David Ige to become Attorney General in 2015 and unanimously confirmed by the state Senate on March 12, 2015. From August 1, 2016 to the present, Chin served on the Executive Committee of the National Association of Attorneys General. On Oct. 28, 2017, the Hawaiʻi State Bar Association awarded Chin the “Champion for Social Justice Award” at its annual convention.

The Governor has since appointed First Deputy Attorney General Russell Suzuki to serve as Acting Attorney General. By law this appointment can last no longer than 60 days. The next attorney general must be appointed and confirmed by the Senate, to serve during the remainder of the Governor’s current term. Suzuki has been a Deputy Attorney General for 36 years, and has served as First Deputy Attorney General under Attorneys General Mark Bennett, David Louie, and Chin.