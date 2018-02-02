High Surf Advisory issued February 01 at 3:40PM HST until February 02 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

West Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze before 7am, then widespread haze after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 9 mph.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 7 mph.

Upcountry

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind around 7 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Lanai City

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

Looking Ahead

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been cancelled for Kauai. Isolated thunderstorms, however, remain possible overnight, mainly over the smaller northwest islands and their adjacent waters. Otherwise, the previous forecast remains on track.

