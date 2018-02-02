Here are some of the important headlines and stories you need to know around Maui, in this brief newscast with Maui Now’s Kiaora Bohlool.

Nine men have died in Maui waters between Jan. 14 – 27, 2018. The latest incident was on Saturday when a 71-year-old man from Berkeley, California was pulled from waters off Maluaka Beach in Mākena. Fire officials have confirmed the man died while at the hospital.

“In the last few weeks Maui has experienced an unprecedented spike in ocean drowning incidents,” said Maui County Fire Services Chief Edward Taomoto. Two ocean drownings occurred on Jan. 14, “which was the start in a string of fatal drownings we’ve had since,” Taomoto added. Fire officials said they were unable to previously send out information on the first two drownings.

Maui Brewing Company Kīhei will open its restaurant on Sunday, Feb. 4.

The open-air, family-friendly restaurant will be located adjacent to the brewery’s tasting room at 605 Lipoa Parkway in Kīhei, and will feature indoor and outdoor dining. The menu at the new restaurant was designed by Maui Brewing Company Menu Director Angela Terry, and is inspired by both island and brewpub favorites. Critically acclaimed chef, Terry Lynch will serve as executive chef at Maui Brewing Company, where each dish features items from local, master craftsman as well as in-house, made from scratch elements that emphasize fresh, local ingredients.

The Hawaiʻi National Guard’s 93rd Civil Support Team along with the United States Coast Guard, paramedics, airport security, Maui police, and firefighters will participate in a large-scale emergency operations exercise beginning Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

The exercise will take place throughout Maui island including but not limited to West, South and Central Maui. Residents and visitors are asked not to be alarmed as some participants will be dressed in full tactical gear as well as hazmat suits. Most of the visible activity for the public will take place on February 7 and 8th.

The Maui Police Department along with members of its Specialized Services Division (SWAT Team) will also conduct an “active shooter” drill at the St. Anthony Church Center in Wailuku at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018.

Trial began this week for a woman accused of 2nd degree murder in the May 29, 2016 death of her twin sister.

Alexandria Duval (also known as Allison Dadow) was involved in a deadly crash that claimed the life of her twin sister Anastasia Duval (also known as Ann Dadow) in the remote Puʻuiki area of East Maui.

In testimony on Tuesday, officers say the vehicle that the women were in, plunged 115 feet off a cliff from the Hāna Highway before coming to rest on the rocky shoreline below. Sgt. Lawrence Becraft, who was allowed to give opinion testimony in the area of accident reconstruction said data showed no braking and full acceleration as the vehicle left the road and went over the cliff. Also on Tuesday, a man who was the boyfriend of the twin who died in the crash, appeared before the court. Federico Bailey said the sisters physically fought “often.” Alexandria Duval has pleaded not guilty to the charges.