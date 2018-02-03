HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Friday February 09: A new northwest swell building tonight will produce warning level surf through at least Saturday night, before lowering to advisory level through the rest of the weekend. The swell will gradually subside through Thursday. The persistent east swell will continue to fade.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NW long period swell with occasional well overhead high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 5-10mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW ground swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NW long period swell.

Conditions: Clean with SE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

