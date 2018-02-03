High Surf Warning issued February 02 at 3:22PM HST until February 04 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Widespread haze. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

South Side

Overnight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light south southeast wind.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south southeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Central Maui

Overnight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind.

Upcountry

Overnight: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East southeast wind around 11 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Widespread haze. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

Warm and muggy conditions with light to moderate southerly winds will hold in place through the weekend as a broad upper trough and front remain positioned west of the state. Periods of heavy showers will remain possible each day, especially over the smaller northwest islands. A strong upper trough and cold front will approach and slowly move down the island chain late Sunday through midweek bringing widespread showers and the potential for thunderstorms. Drier air and northerly winds will fill in across the state behind this front as a ridge of high pressure builds north of the state.

