Lānaʻi Community Health Center announced it has been selected as 2017 Health Information Management Systems Society Davies Award Recipient.

LCHC has been providing quality health services to the Lānaʻi community in a supportive environment since August 2008. The organization places a particular focus on those who live below the federal poverty level; no one is turned away due to not having the means to pay.

LCHC’s extensive use of telehealth technology (providing health care over a distance), “store and forward” telemedicine (transmission of still images via secure connection for later interpretation by a health specialist), and remote blood pressure monitoring have earned LCHC recognition from HIMSS, a global non-profit organization that leads efforts to optimize health engagements and care outcomes using information and technology.

The HIMSS Davies Community Health Award recognizes outstanding achievement of organizations that have utilized health information technology to substantially improve community health outcomes.

The Davies Awards program promotes health information technology-enabled improvement in patient outcomes through sharing case studies and lessons learned on implementation strategies, workflow design, best practice adherence, and patient engagement.

“Lānaʻi Community Health Center has surpassed expectations in their work to improve community health outcomes for a diverse patient population,” stated Jonathan French, CPHIMS, senior director of quality and patient safety initiatives at HIMSS North America. “Their telehealth program serves as a leading model for healthcare organizations in Hawaii and beyond to follow.”

Having one of the largest telehealth programs in Hawaiʻi, LCHC uses digital technologies to provide health services to patients remotely, elevating the patient care experience while significantly reducing costs.

Introduced in 2014, the LCHC home blood pressure program demonstrates its effective utilization of technology fully integrated with the clinical information system. Patients self-monitor their blood pressure, which is relevant since hypertension affects 30% of adults.

In addition, approximately half of patients with hypertension are not effectively managed. LCHC started small with only 24 patients eligible for the program. The initiative was successful: 20 patients enrolled in the program and bought blood pressure cuffs. In 2016, LCHC introduced off-the-shelf Bluetooth-enabled blood pressure cuffs and glucose meters, further improving data collection and reducing the need for office visits.

“We are overwhelmed to receive this honorary distinction,” said Diana Shaw, executive director of LCHC. “This award is a testament to LCHC’s unwavering commitment to foster quality healthcare on Lānaʻi. The adoption of health information technology is one of the ways we are able to best carry out our mission.”

LCHC will be recognized at the HIMSS18 Awards Gala at Wynn Hotel Las Vegas on March 8, 2018.

For more information on LCHC, click here.