HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday February 10: The current northwest swell will continue to diminish through Thursday, but keep surf near advisory levels for north and west facing shores through Monday. A moderate northwest swell may arrive late in the week and continue through the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Shoulder to head high NW ground swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Glassy with ESE winds less than 5mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high NW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

