Flash Flood Watch issued February 04 at 3:46AM HST until February 05 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Showers and thunderstorms associated with an approaching cold front and upper trough will remain in the forecast through the first half of the week. The front is forecast to slowly advance down the island chain beginning late tonight into Monday over the northwest islands, then the southeastern end of the state late Monday through Wednesday before clearing to the east Thursday. Drier air and north to northeast winds will fill in across the state behind this front Wednesday through Friday as a ridge of high pressure builds north of the state.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Widespread haze. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Widespread haze. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.