The Mayor’s Office of Economic Development and the Maui Chamber of Commerce have put out an additional call for nominations for the 2018 Annual Mayor’s Small Business Awards. All finalists and winners will be honored at an awards dinner on Friday, March 9, 2018, at the Waikapū Ballroom of the King Kamehameha Golf Club.

The Mayor’s Small Business Awards recognize outstanding businesses in our community that have 100 or fewer employees and have had a Hawai`i General Excise Tax license for no less than two years. Other criteria include demonstrating business leadership in a changing economic environment, creating a quality work environment for their employees, exhibiting the aloha spirit and exemplary customer service, developing partnerships with other sectors of the community, and demonstrating other exceptional qualities or traits.

This year’s event includes the following six award categories:

● Exceptional Small Business of the Year (10 or fewer employees)

● Exceptional Small Business of the Year (11 to 35 employees)

● Exceptional Small Business of the Year (36 to 100 employees)

● Outstanding Non-Profit Business (no employee limit)

● Young Small Business Person of the Year (under age 40 as of March 9, 2018

● Lifetime Achievement Award (for any individual doing business in Maui County for more than 20 years; no limit on number of employees)

Completed nomination packets must be received at the Maui County Business Resource Center at Maui Mall on or before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2018; only those entries received on or before the deadline will be considered. Submittals must include the nomination form, nomination criteria form, one typewritten letter of recommendation from other sources, and a high resolution (minimum 300 dpi) digital photograph of the nominee. No self-nominations will be accepted.

Nomination forms are available online at www.mauicounty.gov/MCBRC and www.mauichamber.com. Paper copies may be picked up at the Maui County Business Resource Center at Maui Mall; the Maui Chamber of Commerce; and American Savings Bank, Bank of Hawaii, Central Pacific Bank, First Hawaiian Bank and Hawaii USA FCU.

“Small businesses are the true job generators in our community, and they risk a great deal to open their doors, create jobs, grow and stimulate our economy,” said Mayor Alan Arakawa. “Maui County is fortunate to have many successful small businesses that are known for their entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and ingenuity. I look forward to honoring them through these awards and to sharing their resilience and resourcefulness with others as shining examples of the strength of our community.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chamber President Pamela Tumpap praised Maui’s small businesses as being at “the heart of our community.” She added, “We look forward to giving them well-deserved credit and honoring their tremendous accomplishments and investment in our community with Mayor Arakawa and his team.”

For more information about nominations, additional details on available sponsorships or event ticket purchases, please call the Maui County Business Resource Center at (808) 270-5767 or the Maui Chamber of Commerce at (808) 244-0081.