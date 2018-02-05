Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov, (808) 270-7855 or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column.

Aloha Sir:

Q: I heard from a local ‘Īao resident that the spring water at the state park pavilion is now chlorinated tap water. They say the water line in ‘Īao after the recent big storm were all changed and we no longer have access to pure spring water.

Is this true?

A: In answer to your question, the flash flooding of ‘Īao Valley in September 2016 damaged the UV (ultraviolet) treatment equipment and sections of pipelines in the valley. One portion of the pipelines was completely gone and the rest of the pipe was filled with rocks and mud and had to be replaced completely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the replacement time and cost, three UV units were not replaced and the water is now being treated with liquid chlorine, as per state Department of Health regulations.

The water source is still the same (‘Īao Tunnel). ‘Īao Valley Road water has always been treated with chlorine from our well site in the valley. We are not aware of any untreated public springs approved for drinking on Maui.

The State of Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources has spring water at Polipoli Springs State Park but it is not for drinking; it’s used for flushing toilets and washing (non-potable).