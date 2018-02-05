Mayor Alan Arakawa answers some of the questions submitted to his staff.

Submit your own questions about County of Maui programs, services, operations or policies to Mayor Alan Arakawa at AskTheMayor@mauicounty.gov, (808) 270-7855 or mail them to 200 S. High St., 9th Floor, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Questions submitted will be considered for inclusion in the “Ask the Mayor” column.

Dear Mayor,

Q: I am writing in concern of the restrooms at Kokua Pool being still closed. Using the portable toilets is getting old and portable toilets are not a proper changing room. When will something be done to get them opened?

A: I have good news. I have received word from the Maui County Department of Parks & Recreation that repairs to the lift station have started. If everything goes as planned, we should have them open soon.

We apologize for any inconvenience the delay may have caused, but the much-needed part for the repairs was back-ordered by the manufacture.

ADVERTISEMENT

I would like to mention that the parks department will be installing an upgraded pump to accommodate the increase in pool usage. To prevent future delays, the department has ordered a second pump as backup, so if by chance the first pump goes out, we will have a pump on hand, which should minimize pool closure time.