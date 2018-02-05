HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday February 11: The current northwest swell will continue to diminish through Thursday. A moderate northwest swell may arrive late in the week and continue through the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NW ground swell with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph. Fairly clean conditions are expected for the late day with SSW winds 5-10mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high W ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting S for the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

