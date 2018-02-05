Flood Advisory issued February 05 at 2:20AM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze before 7am. High near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Side

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

North Shore

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light south southeast wind. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Central Maui

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Upcountry

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Cloudy, with a low around 53. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lanai City

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Low around 63. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Widespread haze. Low around 69. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Looking Ahead

A front near the island chain coupled with a moist and unstable airmass will continue to bring active weather to parts of the state through midweek. Heavy rainfall will bring the threat of flash flooding at least through Monday, with a risk of thunderstorms with gusty winds. Possibly winter weather may affect the Big Island summits Tuesday or Wednesday.

