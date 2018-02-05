UPDATE:

Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing as well as Council Services offices remain OPEN at Mitchell Pauole. All other county offices are closed.

PREVIOUS POST:

Due to heavy rains on Molokaʻi all Maui County workers operating out of the Mitchell Pauʻole Center on Molokaʻi were sent home for the rest of the day on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

County officials say the heavy rains caused water to leak through the roof where public works, finance, planing and water departments have offices at the center.

The offices will remain closed until the county can assess the damage.