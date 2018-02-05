Mālama Maui Nui is launching its annual spring cleanup campaign set to take place on Saturday, March 3, 2018. The event features a cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon at the Leisure Estates Park in Waiehu.

Neighborhoods throughout the county are invited to create their own cleanups during March. Individuals or groups interested in participating can sign up at the Mālama Maui Nui website.

Representatives with Mālama Maui Nui say “A Day of Community” is an opportunity for island residents to take pride in their environment, and is a chance to build stronger bonds for healthier communities in the future.

“If we’re going to be successful in solving some of the issues that are facing our environment and our neighborhoods today, then it has to start in our own backyard. Joining together with our neighbors is vital if we want to start changing our world for the better so the burden won’t fall on future generations. We believe in the spirit of community and that’s what this cleanup initiative is focused on. We hope people become inspired and build better relationships with their neighbors during this campaign,” said MMN Community Relations Specialist Megan Moseley.

This year’s MMN spring cleanup sponsors include the Blue Zones Project and Minit Stop, who will be providing a healthy lunch option for volunteers. The Maui County Department of Environmental Management supports the effort, as well.

Prior to launching the spring cleanup campaign, MMN will also be hosting a special coordinator training and potluck from 10 a.m. until noon on Sat., Feb. 24 at their base yard in Puʻunēnē. The theme of the training is “Clean Your Plate,” and attendees can sign up online.

More information is available by calling (808) 877- 2524 or emailing volunteer@malamamauinui.org.