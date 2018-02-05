Maui Men Wanted for Outstanding WarrantsFebruary 5, 2018, 1:19 PM HST (Updated February 5, 2018, 1:20 PM) · 2 Comments
The Maui Police Department is requesting help from the public in locating two individuals wanted for outstanding warrants.
Maui Crime Stoppers released a description of each individual. Johnathan Bisutti is 24-year-old, 5’9″ tall, weighs 205 pounds and was last known to be living in Haʻikū. Cody Joseph Presti is 28-years-old, 5’10” tall, weights 180 pounds and was last known to be living in Haʻikū.
The public is advised not to approach either individual.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 9-1-1 or the Maui Police Department non-emergency line at (808) 244-6400. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers (808) 242-6966.
Maui Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards in the sum up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of people responsible for felony crimes; the recovery of stolen property or seizure of illegal drugs in felony cases or the capture of felony fugitives.
*The public is reminded that the above information is provided by authorities, and all parties are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
