The mixed crew at Seabury Hall earned a win at the 2018 Hawaiian Airlines/HHSAA Canoe Paddling State Championships held on Saturday Feb. 3, at Hilo Bay on Hawaiʻi Island.

The Seabury crew included paddlers: Taysia Pimentel (12), Kai Ponting (12), Kainalu Kubo (12), Kaya Givensel (12), Shea Stisher (12), Dylan Newbro (12).

Both Pimentel and Givensel have earned four gold medals in paddling in their career (3 mixed, 1 girls), more than any other girl paddler in tournament history.

The Seabury crew finished in 3:57.76, ahead of second place Kamehameha-Maui (4:02.61), and third place Kea’au (4:06.50). The rest of the lineup included: 4th place Kalaheo (4:09.16); 5th ‘Iolani (4:10.04); 6th Waialua (4:10.49); 7th Kaiser (4:15.27); and Punahou (DQ).

Also at the 17th annual regatta, Punahou took the title in both the girls and boys divisions. The full results are posted below:

Boys:

Punahou (3:45.10)

Seabury (3:48.59)

Kalaheo (3:50.76)

Kamehameha-Kapalama (3:55.57)

Anuenue (4:05.09)

Mid-Pacific (4:09.69)

Kamehameha-Maui (4:27.94)

Hawaii Prep (DQ)

Punahou boys championship crew: Riley Lathrop (12), Gabriel El Hajji (11), Trevor Hemmings (11), Isaac Miller (11), Aukina Hunt (10), James Morris (10)

Girls

Punahou (4:16.64)

Kamehameha-Kapalama (4:23.09)

King Kekaulike (4:32.54)

Kamehameha-Maui (4:34.40)

Pac-Five (4:34.89)

Kalaheo (4:36.69)

Kea’au (4:39.14)

Molokai (4:39.88)

Punahou girls championship crew: Dillyn Lietzke (10), Olivia Klem (12), Kaya Lee (11), Mehana Leafchild (9), Pomai Ogata (11), Grace Blanchette (11).