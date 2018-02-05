Update:

The National Weather Service has ISSUED a FLOOD ADVISORY for MAUI and MOLOKAI in effect until Tonight at 9:00PM.

A Flood Advisory means that nuisance flooding is occurring or imminent. A Flood Advisory may be upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning if flooding worsens and poses a threat to life and property.

This advisory may need to be extended if heavy rain persists.

EFFECTS: At 600 PM, radar indicated a large area of moderate to heavy rain moving over Maui from the west, with rainfall rates between one and two inches per hour in the heaviest showers.

This advisory is for all of the island of Maui, with heavy showers initially soaking leeward areas before spreading to windward areas. Impacts include possible road closures in south Maui, especially near Kihei.

The National Weather Service has EXTENDED the FLASH FLOOD WATCH for MAUI COUNTY, now in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

Heavy rains may persist long enough for runoff to produce flash flooding. Conditions may develop that lead to torrential rain. Where torrential rains occur, flash flooding of poor drainage areas, streams, and low lying areas will be possible. Flash flooding is very dangerous.

There’s also a Flood advisory for the island of Molokai in Maui County until 615 PM HST.

At 315 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain moving over Molokai with rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Another area of heavy rain will also reach the island from the west. Low lying spots along Highway 450 will be especially vulnerable to ponding as the rainfall moves across the island.



Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hoolehua, Maunaloa, Kualapuu, Kalaupapa National Park, Ualapue, Halawa Valley, Kepuhi, Kaunakakai, Pukoo, Kamalo and Kawela.

Previous Post:

The National Weather Service has ISSUED a SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT for THUNDERSTORMS affecting the ISLAND OF MAUI in effect until 2:30 p.m. today, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

At 1:41 pm, a strong thunderstorm was located near Kīhei, or 9 miles southeast of Kahului, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kīhei, Wailea, ʻUlupalakua, Kula, Pukalani, Makawao, Kēōkea, Mākena, Māʻalaea, Kīpahulu and Haleakalā National Park.

There was also reports of pea sized hail in the Kēōkea area of Maui reported at around 1:52 p.m.

The National Weather Service has ISSUED a FLOOD ADVISORY for MAUI ISLAND in effect until 4:30 p.m. today.

This advisory may need to be extended if heavy rain persists.

The FLASH FLOOD WATCH for MAUI COUNTY remains in effect through this afternoon.

At 1:27 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain moving over the Kīhei area of Maui. Rain rates as high as 3 to 4 inches per hour have been detected. Additional areas of heavy rainfall will be moving over portions of leeward Maui from Kīhei to Kāʻanapali from the southwest within the next couple of hours. Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kahului, Honokōhau, Kahakuloa, Hāliʻimaile, Pāʻia, Makawao, Wailuku, Kēōkea, Olowalu, Wailea, Waiheʻe and Kāʻanapali.