The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation continues a series of public informational meetings on Maui to discuss the draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for fiscal years 2019-2022 (+2).

Public input will help guide the finalization of the document. Meetings for other parts of the state will be held in the Spring.

Tonight’s meeting for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, begins at 6 p.m. at the West Maui Senior Center in Lahaina. Additional meetings are planned in Pukalani Wednesday night; in Kīhei on Thursday; and in Kahului on Friday.

The four-year programming document identifies state and county transportation projects that are funded in part by the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration.

Meeting schedules are as follows:

Meeting #1

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Pāʻia Community Center

Hāna Highway, Pāʻia, HI 96779

Meeting #2

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at 6 p.m.

West Maui Senior Center

788 Pauoa Street, Lahaina, HI 96753

Meeting #3

Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Pukalani Community Center

91 Pukalani Street, Pukalani, HI 96768

Meeting #4

Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Kīhei Community Center

303 E. Līpoa Street, Kīhei, HI 96753

Meeting #5

Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Kahului Community Center

275 Uhu Street, Kahului, HI 96732

The meetings will be conducted by the Metropolitan Planning Organization who is responsible for programming STIP projects for the island of Maui. Proposed STIP projects on the islands of Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi will be open for discussion as they fall under Maui County.

For more information on the draft Fiscal Years 2019-2022 (+2) STIP, including project listing, visit the HDOT website. More STIP information can also be found at the following web address. Information on the Maui TIP process can also be found online.

The meetings are accessible for individuals with disabilities. To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid or special services (e.g., sign language interpreter and accessible parking), contact Tracy Ho at (808) 587-1831.