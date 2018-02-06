There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday February 12: The current west-northwest swell will continue to gradually subside through early Thursday. A new advisory level northwest swell will arrive on north and west facing shores from Thursday night into Friday. This swell will quickly subside into the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high NW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high W medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high NW ground swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

