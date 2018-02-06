Flash Flood Watch issued February 06 at 2:22AM HST until February 07 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

A surface front near Maui will move slowly east today, while a trough in the upper atmosphere will keep the island atmosphere unstable through Wednesday. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible statewide, with gusty winds and frequent lightning with the strongest storms. Drier and more settled weather is expected from Thursday through next weekend as trade winds return.

West Side

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. High near 82. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Low around 63. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Side

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. High near 82. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Low around 61. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

North Shore

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. High near 80. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Central Maui

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. High near 80. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Low around 60. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Upcountry

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. High near 67. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Low around 51. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. High near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Low around 58. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lanai City

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kaunakakai

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.