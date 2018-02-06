First Saturdays at Keālia Pond: March 3, 2018

This family-friendly event features a 9 a.m. slide show and plant walk focusing on micro and macro habitat awareness and stories from a naturalist; 10 a.m. guided family and keiki bird and bug walk; 10 a.m. guided bird walk by a biologist; crafts for the keiki; roving interpretive naturalists; walking path with wildlife viewing opportunities and a visitor center.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m and admission is free. Meet at the visitor center for scheduled activities.

The Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge and visitor center is located at Milepost 6 on Mokulele Highway (Maui Veterans Highway) in Kīhei.

Guided Bird Walks at Keālia Pond: Tuesdays at 9am

Every Tuesday in February and March 2018, a Keālia Pond NWR naturalist will offer an hour-long guided bird walk at 9 a.m. Meet at the Keālia Pond visitor center. It’s a great time to learn more about the refuge and the migratory and native birds. Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring binoculars, water, and sturdy walking shoes.

Keālia Pond is host to over 30 species of birds, including the endangered Hawaiian stilt and Hawaiian coot and migratory waterfowl. The refuge has walking trails and a coastal boardwalk in Maui’s largest wetland area. Established in 1992, the wildlife refuge covers over 700 acres between Kīhei and Māʻalaea.

Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Visitor center hours are Monday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., closed on federal holidays. The Keālia Coastal Boardwalk is open seven days a week from sunrise until 7 p.m, including federal holidays.