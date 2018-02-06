Maui Libraries Offer Free Events in FebruaryFebruary 6, 2018, 2:20 PM HST (Updated February 1, 2018, 1:25 PM) · 0 Comments
The following Maui libraries will present free events in February 2018:
Kahului Public Library, Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m.
Two Harps from the Heart will feature harpists Lily Swan and Crissy Palmieri in a musical performance from the Celtic and Medieval traditions.
More information can be found here.
Kīhei Public Library, Feb. 16, 10:30 a.m.
In celebration of the 38th annual Maui Whale Festival and cetaceans everywhere, attendees can join the renowned Banana Slug String Band for a special performance.
For more information, click here.
Kīhei Public Library, Feb. 21, 3 p.m.
Join Papa Lopaka (Robert DeVinck) for a dramatic reading of the Classics Illustrated comic book of Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities,” projected on a large screen.
For more information, click here.
Kīhei Public Library, Feb. 24, 10:30 a.m.
In celebration of the 38th annual Maui Whale Festival, join one of Hawaii’s top children’s book authors, Gill McBarnet, for a whale-themed storytime. The Pacific Whale Foundation will also be onsite to provide whale education to children.
For more information, click here.