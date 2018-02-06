The following Maui libraries will present free events in February 2018:

Kahului Public Library, Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m.

Two Harps from the Heart will feature harpists Lily Swan and Crissy Palmieri in a musical performance from the Celtic and Medieval traditions.

More information can be found here.

Kīhei Public Library, Feb. 16, 10:30 a.m.

In celebration of the 38th annual Maui Whale Festival and cetaceans everywhere, attendees can join the renowned Banana Slug String Band for a special performance.

For more information, click here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kīhei Public Library, Feb. 21, 3 p.m.

Join Papa Lopaka (Robert DeVinck) for a dramatic reading of the Classics Illustrated comic book of Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities,” projected on a large screen.

For more information, click here.

Kīhei Public Library, Feb. 24, 10:30 a.m.

In celebration of the 38th annual Maui Whale Festival, join one of Hawaii’s top children’s book authors, Gill McBarnet, for a whale-themed storytime. The Pacific Whale Foundation will also be onsite to provide whale education to children.

For more information, click here.