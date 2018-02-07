There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday February 13: The current northwest swell will continue to gradually subside through Thursday. A new high-end advisory level or possibly low-end warning level northwest swell will arrive on north and west facing shores Thursday night, peak Friday, then quickly subside during the weekend. Similarly-sized pulses of northwest swell are possible early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee high W medium period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NNW short period wind swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

