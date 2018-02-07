Flash Flood Watch issued February 07 at 3:06AM HST until February 07 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

A trough at the surface and aloft over the state will maintain unstable conditions through today. Locally heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms with frequent lightning and gusty winds will remain possible during this time. Drier and much more stable weather will return beginning late tonight and Thursday through the end of the week as the trough moves east and trade winds spread across the islands behind a weak front. Benign trade wind weather should prevail during the weekend, but another bout of wet and unstable weather is possible next week as another strong trough deepens west or northwest of the islands.

West Side

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.