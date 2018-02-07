Junior Lifeguard Readiness Program OfferedFebruary 7, 2018, 11:35 AM HST (Updated February 7, 2018, 10:15 AM) · 0 Comments
The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation, Aquatics Division is offering a Junior Lifeguard Readiness Program for kids who are level III swimmers and are between 8 and 11 years old.
Interested persons can register at the Coach Spencer Shiraishi Memorial Pool between Feb. 26 and March 2, 2018, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
The Junior Lifeguard Program will take place March 19-23, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
County officials say that registration is based on a first-come, first-serve basis and that space is limited to 15 participants.
Parents must register in person and participants must take and pass a swim test of 100 yards within 3 minutes.
For questions, contact the Department of Parks and Recreation, Aquatics Division, Frances Yamamoto at 270-6138 or Sirena Lacour 270-7410.
