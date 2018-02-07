The state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of State Parks will be conducting maintenance work at Mākena State Park on Thursday morning, Feb. 8, 2018.

Work involves the trimming of overhanging and hazardous branches at the first entrance, and along the foot path leading from the paved parking lot to the beach.

For public safety, the first park entrance (first paved parking lot at the north end) will be closed for approximately five hours, from 7 a.m. to noon.

The second paved parking lot and the third entrance at the south end of the beach will be open at its usual time at 6 a.m.