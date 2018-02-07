A community meeting to hear public comments on the proposed design guidelines and standards for the Lānaʻi City Country Town Business District will be held Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at the Lānaʻi Senior Center at 5 p.m.

The meeting is part of an effort to replace the existing design guidelines, which were adopted in 1997. The proposed replacement document was introduced by County Council resolution in 2011.

The County Council deferred adopting the replacement document pending the completion of the Lānaʻi Community Plan update. Now that the Community Plan update is complete, the Planning Department is recirculating the proposed replacement document for review.

Staff from the County Planning Department will facilitate the meeting, which will include a discussion on the design guidelines, Q&A, and public comment on the proposed document.

Comments and suggestions on the design guidelines may also be submitted through written testimony to the Lānaʻi Planning Commission. Correspondence may be submitted to the County of Maui Department of Planning, Attn: Lānaʻi Planning Commission, via email: annalise.kehler@mauicounty.gov, or mail: 2200 Main Street, Suite 315, Wailuku, HI 96793.

The Lānaʻi Planning Commission will also have a public hearing at its regularly scheduled meeting on Lānaʻi, which will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, at 5 p.m. at the Lānaʻi Senior Center.

For more information on the meeting, call Annalise Kehler of the Planning Department at 270-7506.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lānaʻi Senior Center is located at 309 Seventh Street in Lānaʻi City.