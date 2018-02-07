The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua announced six of its employees that were named Five-Star Employees of the Year for 2017.

A total of 181 employees were nominated over the course of 2017 with 23 quarterly winners who were considered for the Five-Star Employee of the Year recognition.

The Five-Star Employees of the Year for 2017 were Imelda Concepcion, Housekeeping; April Matsumoto, Culinary; Robert Mora, The Banyan Tree; Ador Ordonez, Guest Relations; Margie Ruiz, Front Desk; and Edward “ET” Torio, Engineering.

“We are so proud of each of the winners and nominees,” said Mike Kass, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua. “Each one of them has truly earned this honor through their hard work and dedication. They exemplify our best and brightest talent and serve as an inspiration to all other Ladies and Gentlemen.”

The nominees and winners were celebrated at a gala event held last week at the hotel with a five-star menu created by the resort’s award-winning culinary team.

“These Ladies and Gentlemen are the best of the best,” said Executive Chef of The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua, Daniel Schmidt. “They deserve a first class experience befitting of their five star performance. It was our pleasure to be part of this very special evening honoring their accomplishments.”

The Five-Star Recognition program was created to celebrate and recognize those employees that set the standard in the dedication to their work, positive attitude and overall best in class performance.

The hotel also congratulated the nominees that earned the recognition in 2017:

Carey Catron-Walden – Winner, First Quarter Leader

Gianna Valone – Winner, First Quarter Supervisor

Marlyn Cuaresma – Winner, First Quarter

Emili Janchevis – Winner, First Quarter

Craig Pohl – Winner, First Quarter

Will Peniche – Winner, Second Quarter Leader

Walker Crichton – Winner, Second Quarter

Greene Gaiopian – Winner, Second Quarter

Leonard Almiron – Winner, Third Quarter Learning Coach

Iris Balucan – Winner, Third Quarter

Christian Bumagat – Winner, Third Quarter

Miho Foster – Winner, Fourth Quarter Leader

Michael Burman – Winner, Fourth Quarter Supervisor

Juliana Bitar – Winner, Fourth Quarter

Chris Padua – Winner, Fourth Quarter

Nuti Pousima – Winner, Fourth Quarter

Manuel Virgen – Winner, Fourth Quarter