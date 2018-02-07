AD
Valentine’s Day Bon-Bon Sale and Lunch Discount at UHMC Food Courts

February 7, 2018, 2:32 PM HST (Updated February 7, 2018, 2:34 PM) · 0 Comments
Culinary Arts students at UH Maui College will host their annual Valentine’s Day Bon-Bon sale Monday, Feb. 12 through Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the school’s Paʻina building.

    UHMC Culinary Valentine’s Chocolates. PC: UHMC

    UHMC Culinary Valentine’s Chocolates. PC: UHMC

    UH Maui College Pa’ina Building. PC: UHMC Culinary

    UHMC Paniolo Grill Bacon Cheeseburger. PC: UHMC

    UHMC Paniolo Grill Club Sandwich. PC: UHMC

    UHMC Paniolo Grill Maui Onion Burger. PC: UHMC

    Stop by and enjoy luscious handmade chocolates and baked goodies served by students from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    After picking up some Valentine’s Day goodies, guests can take their stamped receipt to the school’s Paniolo Grill and World Plate food court outlets for lunch and receive a 15% discount on food.

    The discount lunch offer is only good on the days of Valentine’s sale. Paniolo Grill and World Plate lunch hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

