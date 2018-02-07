Valentine’s Day Bon-Bon Sale and Lunch Discount at UHMC Food CourtsFebruary 7, 2018, 2:32 PM HST (Updated February 7, 2018, 2:34 PM) · 0 Comments
Culinary Arts students at UH Maui College will host their annual Valentine’s Day Bon-Bon sale Monday, Feb. 12 through Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the school’s Paʻina building.
Stop by and enjoy luscious handmade chocolates and baked goodies served by students from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
After picking up some Valentine’s Day goodies, guests can take their stamped receipt to the school’s Paniolo Grill and World Plate food court outlets for lunch and receive a 15% discount on food.
The discount lunch offer is only good on the days of Valentine’s sale. Paniolo Grill and World Plate lunch hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.