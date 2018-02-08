There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday February 14: A new large northwest swell is expected to arrive by Thursday night. This swell will peak on Friday then lower gradually Friday night through Saturday night. A moderate size northwest swell is expected to fill in Saturday night and Sunday. A larger reinforcing northwest swell is expected late Sunday and Sunday night. This swell is expected to peak on Monday then lower gradually Tuesday and Wednesday. A moderate size north northwest swell is expected during the Tuesday through Wednesday time frame.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW medium period swell for the morning going more NNW during the day.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting N 10-15mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high W medium period swell for the morning going more S during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 20-25mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high NW medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more N and builds for the afternoon with sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with NNW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting N 10-15mph in the afternoon. Fairly clean conditions are expected for the late day with NNE winds 10-15mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

