There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Drier air will gradually fill in today through Friday as high pressure builds north of the state in the wake of a cold front. Moderate to breezy northerly winds will fill in and hold through Friday, then shift out of the northeast over the weekend and weaken as a weak trough tracks west into the area. Unsettled weather could develop once again over the islands early next week as another front approaches and moves into the area.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. East northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

East Maui

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.