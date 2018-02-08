Little Fire Ants: How to ID Them & What to do ×

Two new infestations of little fire ants were discovered last month on Maui. Oftentimes, these infestations are difficult to identify and control. Maui Now’s Malika Dudley spoke with entomologist Mach Fukada to find out exactly how to identify these invasive insects and what to do if you suspect an infestation.

Peanut Butter Test:

Take a chopstick or popsicle stick with a small dab of peanut butter (the least amount possible) place it where you suspect an infestation. Once the ants stick to the peanut butter, put it in a ziplock bag, freeze it and send it to the address below with your contact information written on the bag. The department will look at the ants under a microscope and let you know whether they are little fire ants or not.

State of Hawaii, Department of Agriculture

Attn: Mach Fukada

635 Mua St. Kahului, HI 96732

