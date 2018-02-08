The Hawaiian Electric Companies will soon offer two new private rooftop solar programs designed to help maintain service reliability and stability as the company integrates more renewable energy into island grids.

The Public Utilities Commission this week approved two new programs:

Smart Export – Customers approved for this program would receive credits on their electric bill for exporting energy during peak hours from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. No credits would be given between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., when solar energy is abundant and the utility can meet all customer demand. Customers would receive credit on their monthly bills at these rates, or cents per kilowatt-hour: On Oʻahu, 14.97 cents; Hawaiʻi Island, 11 cents; Maui, 14.41 cents; Molokaʻi, 16.64 cents; and Lānaʻi 20.79 cents.; and

– Customers approved for this program would receive credits on their electric bill for exporting energy during peak hours from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m. No credits would be given between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., when solar energy is abundant and the utility can meet all customer demand. Customers would receive credit on their monthly bills at these rates, or cents per kilowatt-hour: On Oʻahu, 14.97 cents; Hawaiʻi Island, 11 cents; Maui, 14.41 cents; Molokaʻi, 16.64 cents; and Lānaʻi 20.79 cents.; and Customer Grid-Supply Plus – A variation of the popular Customer Grid-Supply that reached capacity last fall, this program offers new rates and allows the companies to measure, monitor and, if necessary, control CGS Plus systems to maintain grid stability. Credit rates, in cents per kilowatt-hour: Oʻahu 10.08 cents; Hawaiʻi Island, 10.55 cents; Maui, 12.17 cents; Molokaʻi, 16.77 cents; and Lānaʻi, 20.80 cents.

– A variation of the popular Customer Grid-Supply that reached capacity last fall, this program offers new rates and allows the companies to measure, monitor and, if necessary, control CGS Plus systems to maintain grid stability. Credit rates, in cents per kilowatt-hour: Oʻahu 10.08 cents; Hawaiʻi Island, 10.55 cents; Maui, 12.17 cents; Molokaʻi, 16.77 cents; and Lānaʻi, 20.80 cents.

Hawaiian Electric, Maui Electric and Hawaiʻi Electric Light will begin taking applications on Feb. 20 for both programs.