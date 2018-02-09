An industry-leading servicer of loans to Habitat for Humanity homeowners announced it has partnered with the Hawaiʻi Habitat for Humanity Association to assist affiliates with loan generation and servicing.

AmeriNat, which has four offices nationwide and more than 100 employees, has established a new office in Wailuku and will be assisting Habitat owners throughout the state.

“We are excited about our partnership with AmeriNat,” said Jean Lilley, Executive Director of Hawaiʻi Habitat for Humanity Association. “It gives our Habitat offices an opportunity to meet the State and Federal compliance laws, with the expertise of a partner organization that not only knows the laws, but also understands the Habitat model and mission.”

Founded in 1975, AmeriNat manages nearly $8 billion in loans and related deposits for approximately 300 city, county, state and NGO clients—including more than 100 Habitat for Humanity affiliates.

“We know Habitat Homeowners’ interests will be protected, as well as the Habitat offices serving them,” Lilley added, “AmeriNat will provide mortgage servicing and mortgage loan origination services in partnership with Habitat offices across the state.”

Adrienne Thorson, Chairwoman and CEO for AmeriNat explained that Hawaii Habitat serves a vital role in making affordable housing opportunities available to families in need.

“We are proud to deploy AmeriNat’s ‘Mortgage Compliance Solution’ to further solidify the loan origination process,” Thorson added. “Our new office in Hawaiʻi is an extension of our efforts throughout the nation to support and encourage Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.”