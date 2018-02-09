A new luxury retail store has opened at The Shops at Wailea that brings Monte Carlo elegance to everyday lifestyle accessories such as hats, sunglasses and scarves.

Dames & Gentlemen features exclusive luxury accessories for men and women rarely found elsewhere in the US. The store owners carefully curate the sophisticated collection and infuse pop-culture pieces worn by musicians, actors and royalty.

“We hand select each item from the latest designer sunglasses and handcrafted hats to stylish scarves made from the finest materials,” said Brana Gavrilovich, co-owner. “Whether you’re lounging, golfing, dining or celebrating, we will help you do it in style.”

Brands featured at Dames & Gentlemen include Borsalino, known for their unique and quality luxury hats made in Italy, and Cazal Eyewear, a cult fashion favorite made in Germany popular with Hollywood celebrities. Both brands sold exclusively in Hawaiʻi at Dames & Gentlemen.

In addition, Dames & Gentlemen carries the largest selection of hat styles and colors in Hawaiʻi by Eric Javits, a high-end New York handbag designer also known for his designer hats, and

Helen Kaminski, an Australian hat, handbag and accessory company recognized for its all-natural luxurious materials and handcrafting techniques.

Dames & Gentlemen will host a Grand Opening launch party tonight, Friday, Feb. 9 from 6-9 p.m. Guests will enjoy DJ Beyonzo spinning records, champagne and special in-store prices.

Dames & Gentlemen is located on the upper level of The Shops at Wailea next to Swarovski. For more information, call 808-446-6705.