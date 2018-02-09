HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday February 15: A large northwest swell will peak Friday, then diminish through Saturday. A small to moderate northwest swell arriving Sunday will increase and peak Monday, then slowly diminish through Wednesday. Advisory-level surf is expected along north and west facing shores during the peak of the swell on Monday, and may continue into Tuesday. A slight increase in short-period wind waves will lead to a minor increase in surf heights along east facing shores the next couple of days.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high NNW medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to well overhead high.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with NNE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

South

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high S ground swell in the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This drops into the ankle to knee range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NNE winds 20-25mph. Semi clean/sideshore texture and current conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high N medium period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to 1-2′ overhead high.

Conditions: Fairly clean with NNE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Maui County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT