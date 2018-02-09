High Surf Advisory issued February 09 at 3:14AM HST until February 09 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

A dry and cooler airmass will continue to flow into the state on brisk northerly winds today, as high pressure builds to our north. Winds will gradually shift to the northeast and weaken during the weekend as a weak surface trough moves slowly westward over the area. Unsettled weather could develop once again over the islands through much of next week as another front approaches and a surface low develops near or north of the state.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a north wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 17 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.