One of Hawai‘i’s most beloved musical entertainers, Robi Kahakalau, will perform at the Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s free monthly Hawaiian Music Series concert on Thursday, Feb. 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The concert will take place in front of the Baldwin Home Museum at the corner of Dickenson and Front Streets in Lahaina.

Kahakalau, or “Sistah Robi,” is considered one of Hawai‘i’s most versatile female vocalists and popular entertainers. She is renowned for her distinctive voice, creative energy, and mastery of mutiple languages, including Hawaiian and Tahitian.

Born into a musical Hawaiian family and raised in Germany, Robi first moved to Hawai‘i in 1980 along with her sister, Ku. By 1990, Robi’s musical career began to take off when she joined the Hawaiian Style Band and sang lead on two highly acclaimed albums, “Vanishing Treasures” (1992) and “Rhythm of the Ocean” (1994).

Robi moved on to her solo career with the debut of “Sistah Robi” in 1995, which made her a star in Hawai‘i. The 1997 follow-up release, “Keiki O Ka ‘Aina,” solidified Robi’s status as a beloved vocalist and musician. She placed her recording career on hold for a few years to become a teacher of Hawaiian language and studies, then returned in 2000 with “All I Want.” In 2013, she released her fourth solo album, “Robi Calling.”

Kahakalau has been honored with three Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, a Hawai‘i Music Award and a Grammy Award nomination, and has toured all over the world. These days, Robi stays busy performing as a soloist and with some of Hawai‘i’s finest musical artists.

Limited seating will be provided on the lawn; blankets, mats and low beach chairs are allowed.